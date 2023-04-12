Fargo residents unite to fight severe flooding threat

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday morning, residents across the Fargo area came together to combat the threat of severe flooding. The efforts began at the Cass County Highway Department building, where volunteers of all ages worked tirelessly to fill sandbags.

Jim Prochniak, the emergency manager for Cass County, said that residents banding together during a time of need is not unusual.

“We hear time and again that people in this area like to come and support their community when they hear a plea for help,” Prochniak said. “We couldn’t do it without all the volunteers.”

The community’s response has been swift, with people from all walks of life showing up to help create sandbags to combat the rising waters.

“I’ve always tried to be the first one in line, and I’ve done the last five floods,” said volunteer Jason Thorpe. “It makes me feel good that I can help people.”

Despite the looming threat of continued flooding and the hard goal of producing 200,000 sandbags for Fargo and surrounding areas, the community remains optimistic and determined.

“We don’t treat this lightly. We need to be prepared,” Prochniak said. “I think we’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

Despite the long hours and hard work, volunteers are staying positive and focused and know that every sandbag counts.

“It feels really good,” said volunteer Tyler Specht. “It may be hard labor, but it’s very rewarding.”

Day 1 of Sandbag Cass operations concluded with 407 volunteers producing 39,500 bags.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.