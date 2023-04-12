Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Park Board approves private funding for Island Park Pool

Budget increases to $17.9 million
Island Park Pool (rendering)
Island Park Pool (rendering)(City of Fargo)
By Justin Betti
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Park Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a construction budget increase for the Island Park Pool project, Tuesday, from $16.9 million to $17.9 million.

The budget will be supplemented using private funds, including a million-dollar donation, raised by the Fargo Park District Foundation. City officials say the additional budget will offset inflationary construction cost increases while still allowing the pool to include all the amenities proposed in the original master plan and allow for additional amenities to be included such as a timing system, scoreboard, starting blocks and deck shade structures.

The project, which is slated to be completed in the fall of 2024 and re-opened for the 2025 season, will include a lazy river, 50-meter competitive lap swimming pool, multiple diving platforms, a tube and fly-time slide and a zero-depth entry pool. The renovation project will also include a remodel of the existing pool house.

You can read more about the city’s plans here: https://www.fargoparks.com/island-park-pool-project

