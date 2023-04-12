Court documents: Man trapped girl between plow, snowbank in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after authorities say he trapped a girl between a snowplow and a snowbank.

Court documents show police were called to a home in north Moorhead on April 4 for a report of a plow truck hitting a pedestrian.

Reports say the caller was having issues with their neighbor plowing snow and piling it up on the corner of the street, covering a storm drain. Documents say the CALLER then stood on the corner so the plow driver couldn’t push any more snow there. That’s when records say the driver, 45-year-old Christopher Knopp, started pushing snow on a neighboring boulevard.

When snow was being plowed on the neighbors curb, documents say a girl came out and stood on the boulevard to try and stop the plow driver from putting snow in their yard. That’s when court records say Knopp pushed snow up to the girl, trapping her between the plow and a snowbank behind her.

Charging documents say the girls mother then came out and confronted Knopp and noticed he smelled like alcohol.

When police arrived, they talked to Knopp who then reportedly was uncooperative, forcing officers to throw him on the ground and arrest him. Officers say they also noticed he had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled like alcohol.

Knopp is now charged with felony 2nd degree assault and two counts of DWI related charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.