The City of Moorhead asks for Public input on new Event Space

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The City of Moorhead is putting out a call for Placemaking Services to manage the creation and implementation of a new or reimagined event and/or public space or spaces to entice people to gather and enjoy the community. The approved individual, organization or group will be funded up to $20,000 to bring their project to life.

The City is looking for individuals with a passion for being creative, love bringing people together, and gathering to share art, food, music, culture, activities, or experiences to Downtown Moorhead.

Their vision is to revitalize Downtown Moorhead by reimaging an existing space that could benefit from change, or enhancing an outdoor space. The ultimate goal is to bring people and places together to create an inclusive community.

Submissions will be considered on their potential for attracting people to downtown, the river corridor and creating a welcoming atmosphere for everyone.

Proposals should fit with goals and initiatives in the Downtown Moorhead Master PlanMoorhead Arts and Cultural Framework Plan, and Onward Moorhead! Comprehensive Plan.

Full details for the 2023 Call for Placemaking Services can be found here, and email any questions to art@moorheadmn.gov.

If interested, submit your proposal by 10A.M. on Monday, April 17th, 2023.

