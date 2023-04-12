City of Mayville hopeful in their sandbagging efforts

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Mayville have had some setbacks when it comes to Spring Flooding, just last year their Pizza Shop restaurant had to close it’s doors for a short amount of time due to overflooding. This year they are keeping a close watch and ready to act in case of emergency.

According to Chris Larson, Public Information Officer, Mayville Fire and Rescue, this year due to a two-day sandbagging event the community rallied together to complete almost 2,600 sandbags which City Leaders believe is more than enough to curb flood efforts.

For more updated information and if you’d like to volunteer or find more sandbagging events head to the Steele County Emergency Management Page. https://www.steelecountyemergency.com/

