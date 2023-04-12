Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

City of Mayville hopeful in their sandbagging efforts

(KOLO)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Mayville have had some setbacks when it comes to Spring Flooding, just last year their Pizza Shop restaurant had to close it’s doors for a short amount of time due to overflooding. This year they are keeping a close watch and ready to act in case of emergency.

According to Chris Larson, Public Information Officer, Mayville Fire and Rescue, this year due to a two-day sandbagging event the community rallied together to complete almost 2,600 sandbags which City Leaders believe is more than enough to curb flood efforts.

For more updated information and if you’d like to volunteer or find more sandbagging events head to the Steele County Emergency Management Page. https://www.steelecountyemergency.com/

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer shot during standoff in small MN town
Road Closure at Fargo tri-level
woman arrested for hit-and-run
UPDATE: Woman yelled obscenities at 12-year-old on bike after hitting him, court documents allege
This is a stock photo of police tape.
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Flooded roads in North Dakota
Governor issues statewide flood emergency, resources on standby

Latest News

Fargo chiropractic clinic first to bring thermography to ND, but what is it?
VNL @ 6: Fargo chiropractic clinic first to bring thermography to ND, but what is it?
Flood preparations are underway in Harwood, ND.
‘Been through big floods before’: City of Harwood preparing for upcoming flood season
Moorhead wants public input on new event space
The City of Moorhead asks for Public input on new Event Space
Thermography in Fargo
Fargo chiropractic clinic first to bring thermography to ND, but what is it?