Woodlands and High Plains Powwow at MSUM April 15th

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) -

On April 15th MSUM will host the 32nd Annual Woodlands and High Plains Powwow. The doors open at noon on Saturday and there will be a community meal at 5PM.

It will be held at Nemzek Fieldhouse, Minnesota State University, Moorhead

The Powwow will feature a NDSU student and current Miss He Sapa Win 2022-23 Taylor Campbell as the head female dancer. The head male dancer will be Moorhead High School sophomore Tim Gabbard.

Admission is $3 for elders (55+) and youth (ages 6-18); $5 for adults; and free for children under 5 and college students with ID.

