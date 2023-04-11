Volunteers filling sandbags to help protect Cass County

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the 2023 flood fight ramps up, the action began Tuesday at the Sandbag Cass operation.

Dozens of volunteers helped pack sandbags, including students from Ben Franklin Middle School, firefighters from the Fargo Fire Department, and West Fargo City workers.

Sandbag Cass is a collaboration with Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County, in an effort to help mitigate potential flood waters. Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson says increasing the number of sandbags needed from 100,000 to 200,000 is just about being ready for high water levels.

“I think where we stand right now is that we are actually going to be better than our preconceived notion back a couple of weeks, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t prepare for the worst,” Peterson said. “Prepare for the worst expect the best. I think we’re looking at right now comfortably in the 30s’. I think we need to prepare for something that is an excess of the mid-30s, but we hope for the best and make sure we have everything we need in cas that number should hit.”

Volunteers are still needed, specifically during the afternoon hours. Sandbag-filling will continue through April 19. If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at www.casscountynd.gov/volunteer or call Public Information Coordinator Catlin Solum at 701-241-5794.

For general flood related questions, call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

