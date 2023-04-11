Cooking with Cash Wa
Road Closure at Fargo tri-level

Closure lasted about an hour
(mgn)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On April 10th, 2023, around 5:52P.M. The North Dakota Highway Patrol closed I-29 traveling North to the I-94 West on ramp at the Tri-Level in Fargo.

The cause for the closure was due to a commercial truck with trailers driving off the on ramp, and blocked traffic entering I-94 traveling West.

The ramp to I-94 westbound remained closed for about an hour until the commercial truck with trailers could be removed.

