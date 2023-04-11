Officer shot during standoff in small MN town

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and an officer is hurt following a police standoff.

The Yellow Medicine Sheriff’s Department says it started around 4 p.m. on Monday, April 10 when they executed a search warrant at a home for drugs. Authorities say the suspect was wanted on multiple drug and weapons charges.

Officials say when officers went into the home, the suspect started shooting and officers returned fire. Law enforcement say they then retreated outside, where one officer said he was shot. That officer was rushed to the hospital and later released, their condition is unknown.

After more than an hour, authorities say the suspect surrendered and was taken to the Yellow Medicine County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now taking over the case.

Granite Falls is about 45 minutes southwest of Willmar, MN and an hour east of the South Dakota border.

