Moorhead residents can now have backyard chickens

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council approved backyard chickens at their meeting last night with a 5-3 vote.

With the new ordinance, residents can have up to six female chickens.

The council says they received 27 emails about the subject, and most of those emails were positive. Councilmember Deb White talked about residents who have concerns about the chickens. She says the council took the time to explore if this has been a problem in other communities. White says they found evidence of many places doing this for awhile, and it hasn’t been problematic. She also said residents have been wanting to try raising chickens for years but if they become a nuisance, the council can make revisions.

Councilmember Heather Nesemeier talked about the idea of revisiting the ordinance in a year and see if the City has gotten any additional calls because of the chickens.

Moorhead resident Noelle Harden said, “The complaints that are commonly raised by backyard chickens are all smoke and no fire. We don’t need to look further than the City of Moorhead to recognize the kinds of complaints people raise really haven’t been born out in the facts at all.”

A friendly amendment was passed to change the type of holdings the chickens require from ‘metal animal-proof container’ to ‘animal-proof container’.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.