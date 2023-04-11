Moorhead man arrested for Arson

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday, April 9th, 2023, the Moorhead Police Department and the Moorhead Fire Department along with the MN Fire Marshal’s Office teamed up to investigate a fire they believed to be suspicious.

The fire happened at a multi-unit apartment building in the 900 block of 23rd Avenue South. The fire started in the suspect’s apartment and caused major damage.

No one was injured, however, the fire displaced all of the building’s residents. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Moorhead Police arrested 41-year old Sean Ahrenholz, on arson charges. Ahrenholz is suspected of starting his own unit on fire. He is currently in custody at the Clay County Correctional Facility.

A long-form complaint will be forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office requesting Felony First Degree Arson charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.