Meet Hijack, Thelma and Louise: the #StolenCarPuppies at Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A trio of four-legged friends who went on a harrowing adventure may be getting a second chance at life, thanks to the efforts of law enforcement and an area animal rescue.

The Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue is known for its tireless efforts in rescuing strays in the northern part of our viewing area.

But last week, they encountered some dogs who had gone on quite a ride.

Your News Leader spoke with the leadership at the rescue to find out what’s next for the pups.

Meet Hijack, Thelma and Louise.

These aptly-named three-month-old shepherd husky mix puppies turned up in the backseat of a stolen car stuck in a snowbank near Rolla last week.

“I got a call from the tow truck driver, I work with the police and the drivers that do the tows a lot,” said Keith Benning.

Benning, who founded Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue in Rolette County, said they didn’t have space to take them in but gladly shuffled some animals around to make room, giving the pups some TLC.

Benning said they are one of the only resources in the area when it comes to animal recovery. If TMAR didn’t exist, he said law enforcement’s options would be limited,

“He didn’t have any place to take them. There’s no other shelter impound so we just try and help out when we can,” he said.

He said they’ll give it a week to see if an owner comes forward. After that, they’ll be put up for adoption.

“You guys being able to put it on-air, that way if somebody does see them and recognize them, and comes forward, then after that point they’ll be put up for adoption, if anybody’s looking to adopt a cute, stolen car puppy, we’ll have some,” said Benning.

Giving these canines a new “leash” on life.

The puppies have completed their intake and are anxiously awaiting adoption starting next week. They are two females and a male.

Benning suggests that families research animals based on their needs rather than the way the animal looks. All inquiries regarding the puppies should be sent to TMAR via Facebook or on the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue website.

You can also follow the pups’ progress on the Facebook page!

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.