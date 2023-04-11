Gackle man sentenced in September combine death

GACKLE, N.D. (KFYR) – A southeast district judge sentenced a Gackle man to one year in prison for driving a combine drunk and killing a South African farmhand.

42-year-old Ryan Storbeck pleaded guilty in March to negligent homicide, driving under the influence and lying to police.

Storbeck ran over 57-year-old Johannes Steenberg with a combine back in September.

