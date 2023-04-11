Cooking with Cash Wa
FPS honors Support Staff of the Year

By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools announced its Support Staff of the Year honor this afternoon, with a surprise ceremony.

Administrative assistant Arati Heath was surprised with the award during the Agassiz Building’s annual talent show.

As an administrative assistant for the English Learner and Summer Schools programs, Heath is described as someone who takes pride in doing excellent work.

Heath is originally from Nepal and steps in as a Nepali interpreter when needed.

Officials say the award is presented annually to a support staff member serving the district with excellence.

”I’m pretty shocked, just because I feel there’s so much work left to do that I have not done yet. I’m glad my efforts are reaching the families they deserve to go to,” says Heath.

The district also annually recognizes a Teacher of the Year and an Administrator of the Year as part of this program.

