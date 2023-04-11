Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Flights diverted from MSP to Sioux Falls after smoke reported in control tower

Control tower at MSP Airport
Control tower at MSP Airport(KARE 11)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The air traffic control tower at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke was reported inside.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted an advisory on their website around 5:30 a.m. listed the “impacting condition” for the ground stop as “fire alarm/safety.”

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, crews from MSP and other agencies responded to a report that there was smoke in the tower around 5 a.m., which prompted an evacuation in parts of the building.

As of 6:30 a.m. the smoke had dissipated and FAA personnel were cleared to re-enter the building and resume operations, according to MAC. The investigation as to what caused the smoke is underway.

KARE 11 News reported that inbound flights were being held at their origin, but some flights were diverted to Sioux Falls.

Travelers reported landing in Sioux Falls shortly before 6 a.m.

According to airport officials, delays are expected as an impact of the incident.

The MSP Airport Fire Department and other surrounding fire agencies responded to an incident at the FAA Control Tower due to reports of smoke in the facility shortly before 5 a.m. local time. Around 6:15, the emergency was downgraded. Evacuation orders have been lifted as smoke has dissipated. FAA personnel can re-enter the building and resume operations. An investigation continues to determine the source of the smoke. There may have been some impact (delays) to flight operations at MSP.

MSP Communications

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closure at Fargo tri-level
Flooded roads in North Dakota
Governor issues statewide flood emergency, resources on standby
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer shot during standoff in small MN town
woman arrested for hit-and-run
UPDATE: Woman yelled obscenities at 12-year-old on bike after hitting him, court documents allege
Moorhead mom speaks out after son’s hit-and-run - April 11
Moorhead mom speaks out after son’s hit-and-run

Latest News

Flood Waters Surround Rural Barnesville Home - April 10
Flood Waters Surround Rural Barnesville Home - April 10
Fargo residents unite to fight severe flooding threat
Grand Forks Fire
Crews working to put out fire in Grand Forks
Island Park Pool (rendering)
Fargo Park Board approves private funding for Island Park Pool
How to have a successful and safe biking season.
Three local vehicle vs. bicycle accidents prompt important safety reminder