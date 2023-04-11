Feeling the Heat over the Next Couple of Days: Melt Accelerates

TUESDAY:

We are waking up to very warm temperatures with lows remaining above freezing in many areas. This has helped to continue melting of the snowpack overnight. South winds will be light to start.

By lunch time, the south wind will increase in strength and also become more widespread. Temperatures will increase further today. While many areas will remain in the 40s for highs, more spots will reach 50 degrees today or even higher! Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. As a result of these two things, we will reach quite warm temperatures through the afternoon. We have a chance to reach above 50° here in Fargo. However, it will be quite hard for our temperature to break that 50° mark thanks to our very deep snow pack. Historically, it is almost unheard of to see a temperature of 50° or higher while there is more than 8″ of snow on the ground. We currently have 17″. Thermometers in your car or on the bank may give readings over 50° or even 60° in town. These reading will be the result of extra heat radiating off of the pavement or buildings. At the airport, where the official temperature is recorded, the thermometer there is in the middle of a large field of snow. Things will be, and feel, quite a bit cooler there.

By evening, we will continue to see the strong south winds and clear skies. Locations in the east, may reach up into the 60s again thanks to the trees. As we head off to bed, our temperatures will remain warm, and we will have clearing skies.

NOTE ON TEMPERATURE FORECAST:

There are some weather apps out there (not your VNL Weather App) that have 60s and even 70s in the forecast. Even a couple of weather forecast models have those warmer temperatures. BUT - those apps do not take into account how much SNOW we still have on the ground across most of our region (snow depth of 17″ as of April 10). The energy/warmth is going to go into melting snow, rather than warming the bare ground that therefore warms the surrounding air. We have 40s in the forecast - though some places may warm into the low 50s. 60s and 70s are too far out of reach with our current snowpack.

Looking through historical data for Fargo (Hector), there has never in recorded history been a 50 degree day with this much snow on the ground that we have currently. Never says never.... BUT 50s will be much more common when we have less than 5″ of snow depth. In town, your car thermometer could very well read in the low 50s where there is more bare ground and

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Our warm stretch will continue on Wednesday. In fact, we have a greater chance to reach into the 50s on Wednesday thanks to melting that will occur on Tuesday. We will see clouds build throughout the day after starting the morning with clear skies. We will see lows in the 30s and 40s with highs around 50°. We will continue to see clouds build overnight into Thursday ahead of rain that will enter the area on Thursday. It will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain all day. However, most places will see rain for at least a little bit during the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be similar to those on Wednesday.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: The rain chance will continue on Friday. Again, it will be scattered, but more widespread than it was on Thursday. We could even get a rumble of thunder or two out of it as well! Temps will be a little cooler on Friday. Lows will be around 30°, and highs will be around 40­°. As temperatures fall overnight into Saturday, some places in the north could see some of the rain turn to snow. It will be fairly light, and not very impactful. However, travel may become a bit dicey. Skies will clear a bit into Saturday, and we will see north winds. Conditions will be similar on Sunday and Monday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. Several southern Valley rivers will reach flood stage later this week, which has prompted River Flood Warnings for:

Red River at Fargo, Wahpeton, & Hickson

South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. Buffalo River near Hawley and Dilworth

Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie

We do have a quicker melting trend with our quick warm up. We also have a few nights above freezing in the forecast which could accelerate the melt even more as opposed to the ideal melting conditions of melting during the day and refreezing overnight. Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers.

There is rain in the forecast along with some changeover to wintry mix later this week and into the weekend (see discussion above) and that will bear watching as to where the heaviest rain falls and how it may impacts already rising river levels.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

