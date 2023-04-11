Feeling the Heat over the Next Couple of Days: Melt Accelerates

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY:

As we head off to bed, our temperatures will remain warm, and we will see passing clouds overnight.

By morning, we will have temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40° for most. There will be partly cloudy skies. These partly cloudy skies will be the result of a cold front that will be moving through the area.

The front will move further through the area by lunchtime. You will know when the front passes as the winds will have shifted to be out of the north. Temperatures at this will have warmed up to near 50°. It will be on the warmer side in Minnesota, and cooler in North Dakota.

Into Wednesday evening, the front will have moved through the area. As a result, the winds will be out of the north. There is also the chance for some light rain showers up along the International Border. By bedtime, we will have partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY: We will continue to see clouds build overnight into Thursday ahead of rain that will enter the area on Thursday. It will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain all day. However, most places will see rain for at least a little bit during the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be similar to those on Wednesday.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: The rain chance will continue on Friday. Again, it will be scattered, but more widespread than it was on Thursday. We could even get a rumble of thunder or two out of it as well! Temps will be a little cooler on Friday. Lows will be around 30°, and highs will be around 40­°. As temperatures fall overnight into Saturday, some places in the north could see some of the rain turn to snow. It will be fairly light, and not very impactful. However, travel may become a bit dicey. Skies will clear a bit into Saturday, and we will see north winds. Conditions will be similar on Sunday and Monday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. Several southern Valley rivers will reach flood stage later this week, which has prompted River Flood Warnings for:

Red River at Fargo, Wahpeton, & Hickson

South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. Buffalo River near Hawley and Dilworth

Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie

We do have a quicker melting trend with our quick warm up. We also have a few nights above freezing in the forecast which could accelerate the melt even more as opposed to the ideal melting conditions of melting during the day and refreezing overnight. Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers.

There is rain and thunderstorms in the forecast along with some changeover to wintry mix later this week and into the weekend (see discussion above) and that will bear watching as to where the heaviest rain falls, which watershed it drains into, and how it may impacts already rising river levels.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND 141 PM CDT TUE APR 11 2023 ...

SNOWMELT AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING TO BEGIN THIS WEEK... WARMING TEMPERATURES WELL ABOVE FREEZING THIS WEEK WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD TO RAPID RIPENING AND MELTING OF THE CURRENT SNOWPACK. THIS WILL BEGIN THE ONSET OF RIVER, OVERLAND, AND URBAN-RELATED FLOODING IN FLOOD PRONE AREAS AS EARLY AS LATE THIS WEEK. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE FOR AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE AS WELL AS BLOCKED CULVERTS.

LATE THIS WEEK A COOLER AND POTENTIAL WETTER PATTERN ARRIVES. THERE IS STILL UNCERTAINTY ON LOCATION AND AMOUNT OF RAINFALL AND HOW THIS WILL IMPACT FLOODING. SHOULD A FLOOD WARNING BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, SEE THE WARNING STATEMENT FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO PREPARE AND MITIGATE FLOOD- RELATED IMPACTS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONTACT THE NWS GRAND FORKS OFFICE AT 701-772-0720.

