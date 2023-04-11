Feeling the Heat over the Next Couple of Days: Melt Accelerates

AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

Right now, temperatures are quite warm. Much of the area is in the 40s. There are places in the east that are in the 50 and 60s.

We have mostly clear skies. These clear skies will help our temperatures warm up a bit. The mid-April sun is quite strong, and can warm things up quickly.

The winds are blowing out of the south. These south are bringing warm air into the area, and helping us warm up quite a bit as well. The winds are blowing at about 10 - 20 mph. They are strong in the south and will become much more widespread as we move through the afternoon. We have seen gusts over 30 mph.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the afternoon, the south wind will increase in strength and also become more widespread. Temperatures will increase further today. While many areas will remain in the 40s for highs, more spots will reach 50 degrees today or even higher! Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. As a result of these two things, we will reach quite warm temperatures through the afternoon.

By evening, we will continue to see the strong south winds and clear skies. Locations in the east, may reach up into the 60s again thanks to the trees. As we head off to bed, our temperatures will remain warm, and we will see passing clouds overnight.

By morning, we will have temperatures near 40° for most. There will be partly cloudy skies. These partly cloudy skies will be the result of a cold front that will be moving through the area.

The front will move further through the area by lunchtime. You will know when the front passes as the winds will have shifted to be out of the north. Temperatures at this will have warmed up to near 50°. It will be on the warmer side in Minnesota, and cooler in North Dakota.

By evening, the front will have moved through the area. As a result, the winds will be out of the north. There is also the chance for some light rain showers up along the International Border. By bedtime, we will have partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Our warm stretch will continue on Wednesday. In fact, we have a greater chance to reach into the 50s on Wednesday thanks to melting that will occur on Tuesday. We will see clouds build throughout the day after starting the morning with clear skies. We will see lows in the 30s and 40s with highs around 50°. We will continue to see clouds build overnight into Thursday ahead of rain that will enter the area on Thursday. It will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain all day. However, most places will see rain for at least a little bit during the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be similar to those on Wednesday.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: The rain chance will continue on Friday. Again, it will be scattered, but more widespread than it was on Thursday. We could even get a rumble of thunder or two out of it as well! Temps will be a little cooler on Friday. Lows will be around 30°, and highs will be around 40­°. As temperatures fall overnight into Saturday, some places in the north could see some of the rain turn to snow. It will be fairly light, and not very impactful. However, travel may become a bit dicey. Skies will clear a bit into Saturday, and we will see north winds. Conditions will be similar on Sunday and Monday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. Several southern Valley rivers will reach flood stage later this week, which has prompted River Flood Warnings for:

Red River at Fargo, Wahpeton, & Hickson

South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. Buffalo River near Hawley and Dilworth

Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie

We do have a quicker melting trend with our quick warm up. We also have a few nights above freezing in the forecast which could accelerate the melt even more as opposed to the ideal melting conditions of melting during the day and refreezing overnight. Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers.

There is rain in the forecast along with some changeover to wintry mix later this week and into the weekend (see discussion above) and that will bear watching as to where the heaviest rain falls and how it may impacts already rising river levels.

