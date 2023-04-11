Crafters invited to Fargo Library’s craft supply swap

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Library is inviting area crafters to take part in their spring craft supply swap on Sat., April 15 at noon at the downtown Main Library.

Officials say you can drop off new or gently used craft supplies at any of the Fargo Public Library locations through April 14. When you do, you get a ticket for early entry to the swap. With the ticket, you can get in at 10 am instead of noon.

Any supplies leftover will be donated. Officials say the supplies they suggest are: fabric, sewing/embroidery thread and notions, yarn, rubber stamps, ribbon, craft kits, etc.

For more information, call Jenilee at 701-241-8123, or you can call the Main Library at 701-241-1492.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.