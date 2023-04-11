Community mourning passed Rolette Co. Officer

ROLETTE CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - A community in northwestern North Dakota is preparing to say goodbye to an officer who recently passed away.

Funeral arrangements for Rolette County Officer Levi Lafountain are set for this Thurs., April 15, at St. Ann’s Church in Belcourt, ND.

Viewing will begin at 8:00 am and the funeral will start at 10:00 am.

The GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses can be found by clicking here.

