Burgum signs trans sports bills

Transgender athletes
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transgender girls and women won’t be playing organized sports against biological females in North Dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1249 and House Bill 1489 Tuesday, barring trans females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels. He vetoed a similar bill in 2021.

“We have confidence that school districts will continue working to ensure all students have the opportunity to compete in athletics, and that North Dakota is a place where common-sense fairness and compassion can co-exist,” said Burgum.

He added that a trans girl has never played or entered the process to ask to play on a North Dakota girls’ team.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

