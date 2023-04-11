Burgum signs bill legalizing cigar bars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will soon no longer be smoke-free.

Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill to allow for cigar lounges in North Dakota Tuesday.

To qualify as a cigar lounge, businesses will need to generate 15% or more of their income by selling cigars and be fully enclosed with ventilation systems.

This walks back on a 2012 ballot measure that banned smoking in public spaces. It goes into effect August 1.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.