Burgum signs bill legalizing cigar bars
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will soon no longer be smoke-free.
Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill to allow for cigar lounges in North Dakota Tuesday.
To qualify as a cigar lounge, businesses will need to generate 15% or more of their income by selling cigars and be fully enclosed with ventilation systems.
This walks back on a 2012 ballot measure that banned smoking in public spaces. It goes into effect August 1.
