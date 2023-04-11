Body found inside submerged vehicle belonging to teacher missing more than 2 years

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (Gray News) – More than two years after a Florida middle school teacher went missing, his car was found submerged in a canal and a body was found inside, officials said.

Robert Heikka was 70 years old when he was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2020, after he didn’t show up for work at Creekside Middle School in Port Orange, Florida.

Police said he was last seen the day before, driving his white 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

An extensive search was conducted at the time, but nothing was found.

On the two-year anniversary of Heikka’s disappearance, the nonprofit Sunshine State Sonar Search Team and Recon Dive Recovery contacted Port Orange Police detectives and asked to help search again.

“Over the next 7 months, we conducted a 30-mile-long ground search and sonar searched over 70+ bodies of water between Orlando and his home in Port Orange,” Sunshine State Sonar Search Team wrote on Facebook.

They didn’t find anything and went back to the site where Heikka’s cell phone last pinged along Pioneer Trial.

A search of the area in November 2022, revealed a small canal, about 75 feet from the road, surrounded by trees and brush.

Upon return, the canal’s water level had dropped by half and revealed Heikka’s partially exposed vehicle.

It is believed Heikka lost control on a sharp corner and crashed through the trees and into the canal.

Photos shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office show the dive team retrieving the vehicle from the canal over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said one body was found inside the car.

“While positive ID has not officially been made, the Port Orange Police Department has been in contact with Mr. Heikka’s family,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts go out to the Heikka family and friends.”

