Banned Book Event April 13th in Valley City

Valley City, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Legislation about banning books is in the news daily, so the community is invited to learn which books have already been banned across the USA and which ones may possibly be banned in North Dakota should proposed legislation be passed. The event is free and open to all.

Everyone is invited to attend, “What in the world are you reading?” on Thursday April 13th at 7 pm in the Skoal Room at the Valley City State Student Union on the VCSU campus to learn more. Attendees are encouraged to read a banned or challenged book and share their thoughts with the group.

Jennifer Jenness, MSLS, Director for Library Services at Valley City State University will lead the discussion. The event is sponsored by “What in the World Is Going On” a Community/VCSU partnership committed to bringing topics of current interest to the community.

