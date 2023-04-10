Tuesday Warm Up Bring Near 50° Temps

EVENING CURRENTS:

Right now, a look at the satellite and radar shows mostly clear skies across the area. It’s a bit more on the clearer side in the south with more clouds in the north. As we move deeper into the evening period, we will see more clouds enter the picture from the north. It’s also a bit cloudier in Lakes Country, but still not much to ruin a very nice day here in the Valley.

A lot of the area is sitting in the 40s. Some places in the east are warmer. There, things are in the 50s or even the 60s! There are a few locations in the upper 30s still. There are places where the snowpack is deeper like in the James River Basin. The snow acts very similarly to the ice in the bottom of a cooler, and will help to keep things cool.

The winds have increased a little bit throughout the afternoon. Now, they are blowing out of the south or the south southwest in the 5-15 mph range. They are at the upper end of this range in the north and on the lower end toward the south.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

We will remain quite warm for the remainder of the evening. Places in the east will continue to be a few degrees warmer than locations along the Red River, while places in the west will continue to e a few degrees cooler. Later in the evening, we will see an increase in clouds. These clouds will help keep temperatures slightly warmer overnight which will help us get even warmer on Tuesday. Overnight, we will have the chance to see some very light sprinkles in the north.

By morning, we will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Our Tuesday low temperatures will be fairly warm. Most of the area will wake up to temperatures around 30°, and even warmer to the east. We will also have a bit of a breeze out of the south or southwest.

By lunch time, the south wind will increase in strength and also become more widespread. Temperatures will reach into the 40s for most. It will be in the 50s in the east! We will also see some clearing skies during the lunch hour. As a result of these two things, we will reach quite warm temperatures through the afternoon. We have a chance to reach above 50° here in Fargo. However, it will be quite hard for our temperature to break that 50° mark thanks to our very deep snow pack. Historically, it is almost unheard of to see a temperature of 50° or higher while there is more than 8″ of snow on the ground. We currently have 17″. Thermometers in your car or on the bank may give readings over 50° or even 60° in town. These reading will be the result of extra heat radiating off of the pavement or buildings. At the airport, where the official temperature is recorded, the thermometer there is in the middle of a large field of snow. Things will be, and feel, quite a bit cooler there. The bright white snow will also help reflect the light and warmth of the sun away from the thermometer.

By evening, we will continue to see the strong south winds and clearing skies. Locations in the east, may reach up into the 60s again thanks to the trees. As we head off to bed, our temperatures will remain warm, and we will have clearing skies.

NOTE ON TEMPERATURE FORECAST:

There are some weather apps out there (not your VNL Weather App) that have 60s and even 70s in the forecast. Even a couple of weather forecast models have those warmer temperatures. BUT - those apps do not take into account how much SNOW we still have on the ground across most of our region. The energy/warmth is going to go into melting snow, rather than warming the bare ground that therefore warms the surrounding air. We have 40s in the forecast - though some places may warm into the low 50s. 60s and 70s are too far out of reach with our current snowpack.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Our warm stretch will continue on Wednesday. In fact, we have a greater chance to reach into the 50s on Wednesday thanks to melting that will occur on Tuesday. We will see clouds build throughout the day after starting the morning with clear skies. We will see lows in the 30s and 40s with highs around 50°. We will continue to see clouds build overnight into Thursday ahead of rain that will enter the area on Thursday. It will be scattered, so not everyone will see rain all day. However, most places will see rain for at least a little bit during the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be similar to those on Wednesday.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: The rain chance will continue on Friday. Again, it will be scattered, but more widespread than it was on Thursday. We could even get a rumble of thunder or two out of it as well! Temps will be a little cooler on Friday. Lows will be around 30°, and highs will be around 40­°. As temperatures fall overnight into Saturday, some places in the north could see some of the rain turn to snow. It will be fairly light, and not very impactful. However, travel may become a bit dicey. Skies will clear a bit into Saturday, and we will see north winds. Conditions will be similar on Sunday and Monday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. The recent major snowfall pushes the flood risk higher into the forecast ranges. We will be here for you as we approach the impending flood season.

We do have a quicker melting trend with our quick warm up. We also have a few nights above freezing in the forecast which could accelerate the melt even more as opposed to the ideal melting conditions of melting during the day and refreezing overnight. Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. Although we do not have any big precipitation makers in the forecast, we will need to carefully monitor spring thunderstorms or heavy rains - since are already forecast to be quite high, this would create even higher rises. You can find the link to river levels at the top of the Weather Page on our website.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.