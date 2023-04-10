Sandbag filling to begin in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County is hosting several days of sandbag filling starting Tuesday, April 11th, and are looking for volunteers through the 19th.

Filling will take place a the county highway department at 1201 West Main avenue in West Fargo.

The operation will be open from 1-30 to 8 PM Tuesday through Thursday 9 AM to 8 PM, Friday, .. 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday and Sunday, .. Then 9 AM to 8 PM again Monday through Wednesday.

