Professional Bull Riding Returning to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

West Fargo Events and Bailey Pro Rodeo are proud to announce PRCA Extreme Bulls Professional Bull Riding coming to the City of West Fargo’s Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on June 3rd and 4th 2023.

The 2-day professional Bull Riding event will feature some of the top international riders and stock competing for points in the Badlands PBR Tour in West Fargo. “After last year’s success and incredible community response we are excited to bring the action-packed sport of Professional Bull Riding back to West Fargo again in June 2023″ - Mike Amundson, Executive Director of West Fargo Events.

The 2-day event will be a family friendly affair with FREE Mutton Busting (sheep riding) for up to 35 kids (must be under 65lbs) and a live auction to bet on riders called a Calcutta before all the big action starts with professional riders and stock from around the country.

Tickets became available this morning; General Admission, Reserved tables of 8 and VIP tables of 8 available. Online ticket buyers through Ticketmaster will even receive a FREE pass for the Red River Valley Fair in 2023!

Doors will open 90 minutes before the show at 5:30pm on Saturday June 3 and 1:30pm on Sunday June 4. Full event details including tickets on sale now can be found online at www.westfargoevents.com.

