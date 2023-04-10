Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

LIVE: Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

At least five people were killed and others injured in a mass shooting in downtown Louisville (WAVE via Local News Live)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Five people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a news conference.

Six have been taken to the University Hospital and are receiving treatment, including an officer.

The shooting suspect is dead, police reported. Police have not said how the shooter died.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
LIVE: Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Mass shooting in downtown Louisville
LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas