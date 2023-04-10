Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Police: 5 killed, ‘active aggressor’ in Louisville ‘neutralized’

6 others, including a police officer, have been taken to the hospital for various injuries.
police on the scene of Louisville shooting
police on the scene of Louisville shooting(mgn)
By Emily White
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An active aggressor has been “neutralized,” police reported, after a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field on Monday.

Five people have been killed in the incident, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a news conference. Six have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatment, including an officer.

“There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized,” Louisville police reported.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank. Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis

Latest News

FLOODING & MOSQUITOES- APRIL 10
Potential regional flooding could mean more mosquitoes
Filling sandbags in Cass County, ND.
Sandbag filling to begin in Cass County
Samuel Richman is facing a felony charge of failing to report an accident involving personal...
6 Year old dies after being hit by pickup truck
FLOODING & MOSQUITOES- APRIL 10
Flooding & Mosquitoes - April 10