Officials to give update on Cass County flood operations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo, Cass County Government and the City of West Fargo will host a joint news conference on Monday, April 11, to discuss spring flood efforts.

The meeting is happening at 12:15 p.m. in the Fargo city commission chambers at Fargo City Hall. Valley News Live will stream the news conference live here and on the VNL News App. You can also watch on the City of Fargo channel 56, at TVFargo.com and on the City of Fargo social media platforms.

Elected officials and city and county staff will provide an update on local strategies regarding the evolving spring flood outlook, including an update to the total number of sandbags needed.

On Monday afternoon, Valley News Live will get a behind-the-scenes look at “Sandbag Cass”, which is what officials are calling the sandbag operations at 1201 Main Avenue West in West Fargo. Watch for full coverage Monday on Valley News Live.

Sandbag filling will happen April 11-19. As of Friday, April 7, a total of 200,000 sandbags need to be filled; 100,000 for Cass County, 80,000 for Fargo, 5,000 for West Fargo and 15,000 for backup.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at www.casscountynd.gov/volunteer or call Public Information Coordinator Catlin Solum at 701-241-5794.

For general flood related questions, call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

