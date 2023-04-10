Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Officials to give update on Cass County flood operations

Red River in Fargo, ND.
Red River in Fargo, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo, Cass County Government and the City of West Fargo will host a joint news conference on Monday, April 11, to discuss spring flood efforts.

The meeting is happening at 12:15 p.m. in the Fargo city commission chambers at Fargo City Hall. Valley News Live will stream the news conference live here and on the VNL News App. You can also watch on the City of Fargo channel 56, at TVFargo.com and on the City of Fargo social media platforms.

Elected officials and city and county staff will provide an update on local strategies regarding the evolving spring flood outlook, including an update to the total number of sandbags needed.

On Monday afternoon, Valley News Live will get a behind-the-scenes look at “Sandbag Cass”, which is what officials are calling the sandbag operations at 1201 Main Avenue West in West Fargo. Watch for full coverage Monday on Valley News Live.

Sandbag filling will happen April 11-19. As of Friday, April 7, a total of 200,000 sandbags need to be filled; 100,000 for Cass County, 80,000 for Fargo, 5,000 for West Fargo and 15,000 for backup.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at www.casscountynd.gov/volunteer or call Public Information Coordinator Catlin Solum at 701-241-5794.

For general flood related questions, call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo

Latest News

NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Asparagus & Goat Cheese Frittata: Part 2 – April 10
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Asparagus & Goat Cheese Frittata
police on the scene of Louisville shooting
Police: 5 killed, ‘active aggressor’ in Louisville ‘neutralized’
NDT - Orchestranimals - April 10
NDT - Orchestranimals - April 10
NDT - Red River Valley Garden Tour - April 10
NDT - Red River Valley Garden Tour - April 10