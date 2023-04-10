Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota 6-year-old hit and killed while riding bike

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old Watford City boy was hit and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Saturday at around 6:50 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Main Street. A pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old Watford City man came around a section of garages in the lot and hit the 6-year-old on his bicycle.

Charges are pending for the driver, who was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

