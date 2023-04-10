North Dakota 6-year-old hit and killed while riding bike

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old Watford City boy was hit and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Saturday at around 6:50 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Main Street. A pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old Watford City man came around a section of garages in the lot and hit the 6-year-old on his bicycle.

Charges are pending for the driver, who was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.