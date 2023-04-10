Monday Melting Continues through the Week

MONDAY:

We will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies all week. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and 30s each night, while highs will be in the 40s for most or near 50 for some.

Aside from a few morning clouds, the day will be off to a quiet start with dry skies. Morning lows for most will be below freezing helping to slow down the melting conditions that took place days prior.

More melting weather comes for our afternoon, though! Highs will be in the 40s in most areas, 50s east! As a warm front moves in late morning to early afternoon breezy conditions along with increasing clouds with be .

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY: (**See below for a note on the temperature forecast). Tuesday look to be the warmest days of the week. Some overnight lows may be above freezing, which could mean continued snowmelt overnight. We have dedicated a section at the bottom of this forecast discussion to the flood outlook.

**NOTE ON TEMPERATURE FORECAST: There are some weather apps out there (not your VNL Weather App) that have 60s and even 70s in the forecast. Even a couple of weather forecast models have those warmer temperatures. BUT - those apps do not take into account how much SNOW we still have on the ground across most of our region. The energy/warmth is going to go into melting snow, rather than warming the bare ground that therefore warms the surrounding air. We have 40s in the forecast - though some places may warm into the low 50s. 60s and 70s are too far out of reach with our current snowpack.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Next week is looking much warmer. We will continue to see the partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies all week. Morning lows once again will be in the upper 20s and 30s each night, while highs will be in the 40s for most or near 50 for some. (**See below for a note on the temperature forecast). As far as moisture in the extended forecast, we are watching the potential for some rain showers mainly Thursday and Friday,

FRIDAY-SUNDAY As far as moisture in the extended forecast, we are watching the potential for some rain showers mainly Thursday and Friday, perhaps Saturday. At this time, Saturday’s rain chance looks to be south and east. Temperatures during this timeframe will again be in the 40s to near 50.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY:

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. The recent major snowfall pushes the flood risk higher into the forecast ranges. We will be here for you as we approach the impending flood season.

We do have a quicker melting trend with our quick warm up. We also have a few nights above freezing in the forecast which could accelerate the melt even more as opposed to the ideal melting conditions of melting during the day and refreezing overnight. Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. Although we do not have any big precipitation makers in the forecast, we will need to carefully monitor spring thunderstorms or heavy rains - since are already forecast to be quite high, this would create even higher rises. You can find the link to river levels at the top of the Weather Page on our website.

