MOA welcomes back The Royal Canadian International Circus for 19 shows under the big top

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Mall of America is excited to announce the return of The Royal Canadian International Circus back for another stretch of shows under the big top in the North parking lot.

Tickets are on sale now, the event takes place Thursday, April, 13th until Sunday, April, 23rd. This show is fun for all ages, guests can use the code ‘MOA’ to receive two tickets for the price of one at checkout.

The Royal Canadian International Circus will feature circus families from around the world as they put on 19 spectacular shows at Mall of America. This extraordinary circus does not include animals and instead is jam packed with live entertainment that will leave guests mesmerized and amazed.

The show includes a daredevil extraordinaire on the Wheel of Destiny, bone breaking contortionists as seen on “America’s Got Talent,” and the Globe of Death Motor Cyclists. Plus, guests can expect to see thrilling performances by aerialists, trapeze artists, world famous jugglers, and so much more..

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.mallofamerica.com/events/view/30771

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.