Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota lawmakers express uncertainty over TX abortion ruling

MN Reproductive Freedom Caucus at a Pro-Choice Press Conference
MN Reproductive Freedom Caucus at a Pro-Choice Press Conference(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) - Monday, even in the midst of spring recess, Minnesota lawmakers from the state’s Reproductive Freedom Caucus gathered alongside activists to address a Texas court ruling that could impact abortion rights in Minnesota.

“The arm of the anti-abortion movement has reached Minnesota,” said Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL - Burnsville).

On Friday, April 7, a district court judge in Texas ruled to remove the FDA approval status of a drug called mifepristone. The drug is one of the more popular methods of abortion across the U.S. and is widely regarded to be one of the more accessible methods of performing the procedure.

“Friday’s ruling by a Texas judge willing to sacrifice the rule of law to advance the anti-abortion movement’s oppressive agenda has ratcheted the crisis up to a dire new level,” said Megan Peterson, Executive Director of a group called Gender Justice, “with a single decision invalidating the FDA approval of a medication widely used to end first-trimester pregnancies safely, effectively and on patient’s own terms, this judge has reached across state lines and brought the abortion crisis to Minnesota.”

According to Peterson, mifepristone accounts for more than half of all abortion procedures in Minnesota.

“Our neighbors and surrounding states need us to act,” said Sen. Port.

While lawmakers vowed to pass even more legislation, including a bill that would officially take any old abortion laws off the books, they admitted they weren’t sure what might happen if the Texas ruling is upheld. Minnesota Republicans have indicated they don’t intend to comment on the ruling at this time.

“There’s never been a court case that overruled the FDA’s ability to make a decision... we are in uncharted territory for sort of the legal ramifications of it,” Port said.

Port and others expressed concern that a conflicting ruling out of Washington state could send the case to the Supreme Court, where they’re not optimistic about the outcome. They also said they’re unsure whether the drug will still be available, even in Minnesota at the end of the week.

“I don’t think we’re going that far to say that it won’t be available this week. Again, we don’t know how that’s gonna shake out and we really need to hear from FDA,” Peterson said.

The Texas ruling goes into effect on April 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo

Latest News

Moorhead Police arrest woman accused in hit-and-run of 12-year-old boy on bicycle
Red River in Fargo, ND.
Homeowners should expect flood levels similar to 2011 and 2019, Cass Co. officials say
5:00 PM News April 10 - Part 1
5:00 PM News April 10 - Part 1
5:00 PM News April 10 - Part 3
5:00 PM News April 10 - Part 3