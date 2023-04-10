Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local organization is reaching out to the community and asking for help after 13 newborn puppies lost their mother.

The organization, 4 Luv of Dog, was notified of the 13 puppies about two weeks ago. Journey Home Animal Rescue in Grand Forks was initially notified of the puppies, and they coordinated with 4 Luv of Dog.

The pups are now six weeks old and getting prepped to be adopted, which can happen when they reach eight weeks old.

The breed is unknown at this time, so they’re being deemed by the group as “North Dakota Specialties.”

Erin Buzick, a volunteer for 4 Luv of Dog, is reaching out to the community because they say they rely on their help right now.

“Probably about a year ago, any one of our rescues would’ve been able to take in all 13 and help all 13, but everything has just gotten tighter everywhere, and that includes, and definitely includes all the animal rescues in the state,” Buzick said. “And now more than ever we rely on each other for help but we also just really appeal to the community to offer up a hand if they have a hand to help.”

All the puppies will soon be listed on their website. For those interested in fostering or adopting, they can reach out to the organization through social media.

“These little puppies just need a little bit of love and a little bit of space,” Buzick said. “They are wonderful, and they just need some help.”

