Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Governor issues statewide flood emergency, resources on standby

Flooded roads in North Dakota
Flooded roads in North Dakota(Courtesy: NDDOT)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum issued an executive order on Monday, April 10, declaring a statewide emergency for spring flooding as warming temperatures are expected to melt the snowpack and produce widespread flooding across the state this week and next week, especially in eastern North Dakota.

The executive order officially puts all state agencies, including the North Dakota National Guard, on standby to provide resources and capabilities as needed. The state has been mobilizing public and private partners to prepare for and assist in the flood fight since the start of the year.

“Deep snowpack that’s ripe for melting will combine with a rapid warmup this week to put North Dakota’s flood fighting skills to the test once again, so it’s essential that state agencies be ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” Burgum said. “North Dakotans are experienced flood fighters, and working together with our local, state and federal agencies in a whole-of-government approach, we can overcome whatever challenges lie ahead.”

The executive order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan to assist local and tribal officials, alleviate hardships, implement appropriate recovery actions and future mitigation measures, and facilitate restoration of services and infrastructure.

In addition, legislative leaders on Monday planned to propose $2 million for natural disaster response and recovery funding as an amendment to the Office of the Adjutant General’s budget.

“As citizens prepare for the worst and hope for the best in communities and rural areas across North Dakota, the Legislature stands fully ready to support the state’s flood response and recovery efforts,” House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and Senate Majority Leader David Hogue said in a joint statement.

At least six counties – Cass, Dickey, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Pembina and Richland – have issued emergency declarations to address flooding and storm impacts, and additional counties are considering declarations.

Flood outlooks issued by the National Weather Service point to the potential for significant river, tributary and overland flooding in the Missouri, James, Sheyenne and Red river basins, with Top 10 flood crests possible in many locations. With the emergency declaration now in place, the state Department of Emergency Services will continue to partner with local agencies on flood preparation and response efforts.

Last week, Burgum signed a bill passed by the Legislature that provides $20 million for emergency snow removal grants to eligible tribal governments, counties, cities and townships.

North Dakota residents are urged to prepare for flooding before it happens, including determining whether they’re in a floodplain and identifying the fastest way to higher ground and which nearby roads are most likely to flood. For more information, visit www.weather.gov/flood.

For those curious about their flood risk, NDRAM is a flood-risk identification portal that conveys flood warnings and U.S. Geological Survey flood-stage data in the “Weather” tab. Those looking to purchase flood insurance or who have questions about existing flood insurance policies are encouraged to contact their flood insurance agent immediately.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo

Latest News

Moorhead Police still searching for driver who struck 12-year-old boy on bicycle
"An Evening in Monte Carlo" fundraiser for the Anne Carlsen Center
‘An Evening in Monte Carlo” Anne Carlsen Fundraiser on Saturday
Court gavel
Charges dropped against Fargo man in alleged rape case
Professional Bull Riding Returning to West Fargo in June
Professional Bull Riding Returning to West Fargo