Fargo Public Works working to clear storm drains ahead of melting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As temperatures warm up Fargo Public Works is working hard to clear storm drains in preparation for melting.

The City of Fargo has been working since early March between snow storms to clear the 13,704 storm sewer inlets across the city. But they also ask that residents help as much as they can to keep the drains clear.

If you need help clearing a drain Fargo Public Works says to contact their office, or report the problem online using the FargoOne App.

The City asks for the public’s patience as they work through requests. So far there have been 147 requests for drain clearing in the past 60 days.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.