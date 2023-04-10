Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Public Works working to clear storm drains ahead of melting

Storm Drain
Storm Drain(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As temperatures warm up Fargo Public Works is working hard to clear storm drains in preparation for melting.

The City of Fargo has been working since early March between snow storms to clear the 13,704 storm sewer inlets across the city. But they also ask that residents help as much as they can to keep the drains clear.

If you need help clearing a drain Fargo Public Works says to contact their office, or report the problem online using the FargoOne App.

The City asks for the public’s patience as they work through requests. So far there have been 147 requests for drain clearing in the past 60 days.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo

Latest News

ND overrides veto on approval voting
ND House overrides governor’s veto on approval voting, now heads to the Senate
Moorhead Police still searching for driver who struck 12-year-old boy on bicycle
"An Evening in Monte Carlo" fundraiser for the Anne Carlsen Center
‘An Evening in Monte Carlo” Anne Carlsen Fundraiser on Saturday
Court gavel
Charges dropped against Fargo man in alleged rape case