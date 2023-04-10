Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo High Schools implementing new secure entrance changes

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Fargo Public Schools)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an email sent out today all Fargo High Schools will now be implementing secure entrances during school hours.

Starting today April, 10 all entrances will be locked at the start of the school day and students and visitors who need to get into the building will need to use the buzzer system at the door to be let in.

The new procedures state that visitors of the school will need to state the purpose of their visit and will need to sign into the visitor management system at a security kiosk, they will also receive a visitors badge. Students can proceed to class as soon as they are let in.

Similar secure entrance policies are already in place at all elementary and middle schools in Fargo. The school district says this increases the school’s overall safety for all schools.

