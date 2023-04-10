Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by pickup in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GFPD says a 1986 Dodge Pickup was eastbound on 8th Ave S when it collided with a bicyclist that was westbound.

It happened just after 4:30 Monday in the 700 block of 8th Ave S, near Cherry Street.

The bicyclist was treated on scene by first responders and eventually transported to Altru Hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the pickup remained on scene and was eventually released. There have been no citations issued at this time.

If you have any information pertaining to this crash, contact the Grand Forks Police by calling 701-787-8000, submitting a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website, or submitting a tip via the Tip411 app.

