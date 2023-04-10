Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by pickup in Grand Forks

Bicycle spokes
(Pixabay)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GFPD says a 1986 Dodge Pickup was eastbound on 8th Ave S when it collided with a bicyclist that was westbound.

It happened just after 4:30 Monday in the 700 block of 8th Ave S, near Cherry Street.

The bicyclist was treated on scene by first responders and eventually transported to Altru Hospital for further evaluation.

The driver of the pickup remained on scene and was eventually released. There have been no citations issued at this time.

If you have any information pertaining to this crash, contact the Grand Forks Police by calling 701-787-8000, submitting a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page or website, or submitting a tip via the Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo

Latest News

MN lawmakers express uncertainty over TX abortion ruling - April 10
Minnesota lawmakers express uncertainty over TX abortion ruling - April 10
6:00pm News April 10 - Part 2
6:00pm News April 10 - Part 2
6:00pm News April 10 - Part 3
6:00pm News April 10 - Part 3
Moorhead Police arrest woman accused in hit-and-run of boy on bicycle - April 11
Moorhead Police arrest woman accused in hit-and-run of boy on bicycle - April 11