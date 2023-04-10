‘An Evening in Monte Carlo” Anne Carlsen Fundraiser on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Anne Carlsen Center is hosting its very first fundraiser in Fargo.

This Saturday, April 15th, 2023 ‘An Evening in Monte Carlo’. An incredible experience is planned including fine dining, live music by pianist Phil Thompson, auctions, and casino games. You will also get to hear a personal story as a family served by Anne Carlsen will share the impact Anne Carlsen had had on their lives.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the services and support Anne Carlsen uses to live its mission to make the world a more inclusive place where independence is a gift to all. https://annecarlsen.org/

It will be held at the Delta Hotels by Marriot Fargo - 1635 42nd St SW, Fargo, ND 58103

Social hour and casino games will begin at 5:00 PM with dinner being served at 6:00 PM.

Semi-Formal attire is encouraged.

You can donate anytime to The Anne Carlsen Center at https://annecarlsen.org/donate/

