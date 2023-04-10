6 Year old dies after being hit by pickup truck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 6 year old from Watford City, North Dakota has died after a teenager hit him with his pickup truck.

Officials say that 19-year-old Julian Montoya was driving in an apartment parking lot in Watford city, when he came around a section of garages and ran into the boy who was riding his bike

The child, who remains unnamed, died at the scene.

The investigation is being led by North Dakota highway Patrol.

