Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

6 Year old dies after being hit by pickup truck

The unnamed child died at the scene.
Samuel Richman is facing a felony charge of failing to report an accident involving personal...
Samuel Richman is facing a felony charge of failing to report an accident involving personal injury.(wabi)
By Emily White
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 6 year old from Watford City, North Dakota has died after a teenager hit him with his pickup truck.

Officials say that 19-year-old Julian Montoya was driving in an apartment parking lot in Watford city, when he came around a section of garages and ran into the boy who was riding his bike

The child, who remains unnamed, died at the scene.

The investigation is being led by North Dakota highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis

Latest News

10:00PM News April 9 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 9 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 9 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 9 - Part 1
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday April 9th
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday April 9th
10:00PM Sports April 8
10:00PM Sports April 8