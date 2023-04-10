Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow removal
WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam
Foster puppies
Local organization looking for fosters for young puppies
Two police officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire after a traffic stop in western...
2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo

Latest News

Moorhead Police still searching for driver who struck 12-year-old boy on bicycle
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The suspect is believed to be a former employee, police say.
Gunman kills 4 in Louisville bank shooting
A video shared by Chris Ammann shows first responders pouring water on the remaining six...
GRAPHIC: 8 dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey shore
FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of...
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school