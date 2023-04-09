State Radio experiencing issues with 911 calls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State Radio is experiencing some issues with 911 calls on Sunday.

This afternoon, State Radio dispatchers were notified about caller facing connectivity issues will calling 911 from multiple areas across the state.

Those using 911 have reported their calls being dropped or being notified that all circuits are busy.

State Radio dispatchers are still able to see the location and phone number information from the caller and will try to call back immediately.

Callers are being asked to use the State Radio Administrative line at 701-328-9921 if they can’t connect with 911.

North Dakota Department of Emergency Services say this has not delayed dispatching emergency responders upon receiving calls.

Technicians are working to resolve the issue and further updates will be provided when 911 connectivity has been fully resolved.

