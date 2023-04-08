WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - During the winter months, it’s normal for snow removal businesses like Snow Bros to get a call from someone they may not know.

Most of the time, they get the call, provide the service, get paid and move on. But for Gabriel Clark and his father, that wasn’t the case this past Sunday.

“We got a call from a guy named Richard saying he needed some snow removal done,” Clark said. “By the time I got done, he was wanting to do an electronic transfer, like an electronic bank transfer. I figured that’s be no problem, but once it comes down to it, he was asking us for like our bank routing and account info, and at that point it was like ‘Oh that’s a red flag.’”

Clark said he spent about five hours clearing about four to five inches of snow off a garage and roof. Upon arrival, no one was home, and Clark assumed that the owner wasn’t home. There was also a ‘for sale’ sign in the yard.

Clark said he didn’t think much of it at the time because they’ve never had a problem like this before.

“We haven’t had any problems of anyone being dishonest or anything like that this year,” Clark said. “Everybody around here is pretty honest and pretty trusting.”

Although Clark and his father were frustrated by the circumstances, their not letting this situation take them down.

“Right now we just kind of cut our loss,” Clark said. “It hasn’t changed us or how we picture our customers.”

He said if anything, after the most recent blizzard, they received more business inquires with people wanting to help after the the scam.

After this incident, Clark is encouraging all business owners to take the time to ensure all future clients are real.

“Just double, triple check and make sure that everything’s legit. Do everything you can on your behalf to at least make sure there’s a real customer,” Clark said. “You know, [do] whatever you can before you give a bunch of free labor away.”

