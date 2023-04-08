Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

WHISTLEBLOWER: Local business falls victim to a scam

Snow removal
Snow removal(VNL)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - During the winter months, it’s normal for snow removal businesses like Snow Bros to get a call from someone they may not know.

Most of the time, they get the call, provide the service, get paid and move on. But for Gabriel Clark and his father, that wasn’t the case this past Sunday.

“We got a call from a guy named Richard saying he needed some snow removal done,” Clark said. “By the time I got done, he was wanting to do an electronic transfer, like an electronic bank transfer. I figured that’s be no problem, but once it comes down to it, he was asking us for like our bank routing and account info, and at that point it was like ‘Oh that’s a red flag.’”

Clark said he spent about five hours clearing about four to five inches of snow off a garage and roof. Upon arrival, no one was home, and Clark assumed that the owner wasn’t home. There was also a ‘for sale’ sign in the yard.

Clark said he didn’t think much of it at the time because they’ve never had a problem like this before.

“We haven’t had any problems of anyone being dishonest or anything like that this year,” Clark said. “Everybody around here is pretty honest and pretty trusting.”

Although Clark and his father were frustrated by the circumstances, their not letting this situation take them down.

“Right now we just kind of cut our loss,” Clark said. “It hasn’t changed us or how we picture our customers.”

He said if anything, after the most recent blizzard, they received more business inquires with people wanting to help after the the scam.

After this incident, Clark is encouraging all business owners to take the time to ensure all future clients are real.

“Just double, triple check and make sure that everything’s legit. Do everything you can on your behalf to at least make sure there’s a real customer,” Clark said. “You know, [do] whatever you can before you give a bunch of free labor away.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48 hoarded cats
48 cats rescued from Fargo hotel room, hoarded by elderly couple
Road Conditions
Fargo Police are attempting to identify suspect
Fargo Police ask public for assistance in attempting to identify suspect
Top Shelf Tavern in West Fargo, ND
Self-service tap bar opens in West Fargo
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search
Two arrested on drug charges following vehicle search

Latest News

Cyber security education
Cyber security education implemented into North Dakota coursework
Seven Paces: 1 riddle, 1,000 hunters & a $20,000 prize
Seven Paces: 1 riddle, 1,000 hunters & a $20,000 prize
Seven Paces
Seven Paces: 1 riddle, 1,000 hunters & a $20k prize
6:00PM Sports April 7
6:00PM Sports April 7