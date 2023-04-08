Wahpeton woman admits to burning house down

STEARNS COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - On April 6, 2023, The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a report of a building on fire.

Around 2:11p.m. crews arrived on scene located at 43985 248th Avenue in Krain Township to find the home completely engulfed in flames. Deputies got in contact with a female identified as 40 year old Jamie Morin of Wahpeton, N.D. Morin admitted to officers she started the fire and was taken into custody for questioning and arrested for 1st Degree Arson.

The home was owned by 52 year old, Brian Blommel, of Freeport, and was considered a complete loss.

The incident is being investigated by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.