Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A report of shots fired sent dozens of police cars to the University of Oklahoma Friday night and the campus was locked down for nearly two hours before authorities said no threat was found.

At about 9:30 p.m., people were told to shelter in place and avoid the South Oval area of the sprawling campus in Norman. The university tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, the university later said only that police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

Dozens of patrol cars from various agencies, including the Highway Patrol, converged on the campus along with ambulances and an armored vehicle.

Officers with flashlights spread out as they searched the area.

Shortly before 11 p.m., university police issued an all clear, tweeting: “After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled.”

No injuries were reported. Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48 hoarded cats
48 cats rescued from Fargo hotel room, hoarded by elderly couple
Fargo Police are attempting to identify suspect
Fargo Police ask public for assistance in attempting to identify suspect
Road Conditions
Top Shelf Tavern in West Fargo, ND
Self-service tap bar opens in West Fargo
Indiana officials said Aaron Evans, 19, was charged with child abuse after he beat his...
Report: Man wanted to ‘inflict pain back’ on 2-month-old baby

Latest News

Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
US reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test...
North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone