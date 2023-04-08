Cooking with Cash Wa
Juvenile struck in hit-and-run accident Friday evening

By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile was involved in a hit-and-run accident while riding his bicycle on Friday evening in Moorhead.

According to police, the incident occurred at HWY 10 & 21st Street at 8:27 p.m.

Police say the child is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

As of now, the suspect is still at large, and police have yet to put out a suspect or vehicle description.

Valley News Live will bring further details as they become available.

