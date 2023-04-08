Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County to hold joint flood press conference on Monday

City of Fargo sign in City Hall.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The cities of Fargo and West Fargo and the Cass County government will be holding a joint press conference on Monday about the upcoming flood season. This will be at 12:15 p.m. at the Fargo Commission Chambers.

Officials will provide an update on local government efforts and strategies regarding the spring flood outlook. This includes a total number of sandbags needed.

10:00PM Sports - April 7
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather - April 7
10:00PM News April 7 - Part 1
