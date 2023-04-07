Students carry cross through Fargo and West Fargo on Good Friday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christians around the world are gathering to mark Good Friday. For many it’s a time of reflection and hope. Youth from St. Andrew Lutheran Church in West Fargo went on their annual Good Friday “Cross Walk” on Friday, April 7.

The group says the annual tradition is so the public can witness their reenactment of the historic walk of Jesus Christ in his final moments some 2,000 years ago. And although the snow is piled high, the kids say they aren’t concerned about the walk being too hard or challenging.

”We’re not really concerned about challenging,” said Joshua Harvala. “If anything, we’re happy that it gives us a better feel of what he did for us, but it was a similar amount of snow last year, so I think we should be alright.”

They started at 45th Street and 13th Avenue in Fargo, and carried the cross down 13th Avenue South, back to St. Andrew Lutheran Church. After they carried the cross through Fargo and West Fargo, the church group had a devotion and lunch.

