Structure Fire at R&J Arena

Structure fire in Midland
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VERNDALE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Around 5a.m. Thursday, April 6th, Wadena County Sheriff’s office received word of a structure on fire at the R&J Arena, along Hwy 10, just outside Verndale.

When crews arrived on scene they located the fire to be on the southwest side of the building. Crews responded quickly and successfully contained the fire before it could spread to other parts of the building. No animals or people were injured as a result of the fire.

Responding agencies include, Fire Departments from Verndale, Staples, Bertha, Hewitt, Wadena and Sebeka. Other agencies assisting the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office on scene, Astera Health EMS, MN Energy, Wadena County Highway Department, MN State Fire Marshal’s Office, and IDEAL Construction. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

